Racing Bulls Uncertain Future: Tsunoda's Last Stand?

Yuki Tsunoda stands at a crossroads with Racing Bulls, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team. Despite his years of experience and Honda ties, Tsunoda has been skipped over for promotion to the main team, raising questions about his future within the organization.

The announcement of 20-year-old Isack Hadjar as Tsunoda's new teammate marks a significant shift, with Hadjar replacing Liam Lawson, who is moving up to team with Max Verstappen after Sergio Perez's exit. Tsunoda will embark on his fifth year with the team, previously known as AlphaTauri and RB.

Christian Horner, Red Bull's team boss, expressed the need for change, citing the impossibility of keeping a driver in the support team for too long. Young prospects like Arvid Lindblad, who has impressed in Formula Three, signal new directions. Racing Bulls have long been a stepping stone to the main Red Bull team, producing stars such as Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo.

(With inputs from agencies.)