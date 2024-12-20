Left Menu

Racing Bulls Uncertain Future: Tsunoda's Last Stand?

Yuki Tsunoda, after being passed over for promotion, faces an uncertain future at Racing Bulls, part of the Red Bull Formula One team. Despite his experience and association with Honda, the team considers other prospects like Isack Hadjar and Arvid Lindblad for future roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:00 IST
Yuki Tsunoda stands at a crossroads with Racing Bulls, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team. Despite his years of experience and Honda ties, Tsunoda has been skipped over for promotion to the main team, raising questions about his future within the organization.

The announcement of 20-year-old Isack Hadjar as Tsunoda's new teammate marks a significant shift, with Hadjar replacing Liam Lawson, who is moving up to team with Max Verstappen after Sergio Perez's exit. Tsunoda will embark on his fifth year with the team, previously known as AlphaTauri and RB.

Christian Horner, Red Bull's team boss, expressed the need for change, citing the impossibility of keeping a driver in the support team for too long. Young prospects like Arvid Lindblad, who has impressed in Formula Three, signal new directions. Racing Bulls have long been a stepping stone to the main Red Bull team, producing stars such as Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo.

