Avani Prashanth Aims for Ladies European Tour Card

Avani Prashanth remains in the top-20 at the Ladies European Tour qualifiers, shooting 2-under 71 to stay 8-under overall and tied-13th. Other Indian players, Amandeep Drall and Sneha Singh, are at 5-under. Daniela Darquea of Ecuador leads, going bogey-free on day four with a score of 66.

Avani Prashanth is holding her place within the top-20 as she aims to secure a Category 12 Ladies European Tour card. She shot an impressive 2-under 71 in the Final Qualifiers, bringing her total to 8-under over four rounds, positioning her tied-13th.

Other Indian competitors, Amandeep Drall and Sneha Singh, trail at 5-under following their consistent performances. Hitaashee Bakshi made significant strides with rounds of 67 and 68, advancing from a slow start, while Vani Kapoor and Vidhatri Urs unfortunately missed the cut.

In the international scene, Ecuador's Daniela Darquea excelled with a stunning bogey-free 66, leading the field, while Germany's Polly Mack matched her score. The tournament continues with 70 players aiming for the final round cut happening at Al Maaden Golf.

