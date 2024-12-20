Avani Prashanth Aims for Ladies European Tour Card

Avani Prashanth is holding her place within the top-20 as she aims to secure a Category 12 Ladies European Tour card. She shot an impressive 2-under 71 in the Final Qualifiers, bringing her total to 8-under over four rounds, positioning her tied-13th.

Other Indian competitors, Amandeep Drall and Sneha Singh, trail at 5-under following their consistent performances. Hitaashee Bakshi made significant strides with rounds of 67 and 68, advancing from a slow start, while Vani Kapoor and Vidhatri Urs unfortunately missed the cut.

In the international scene, Ecuador's Daniela Darquea excelled with a stunning bogey-free 66, leading the field, while Germany's Polly Mack matched her score. The tournament continues with 70 players aiming for the final round cut happening at Al Maaden Golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)