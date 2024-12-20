Left Menu

Avani Prashanth Shines as Top Players Battle at Lalla Aicha Q-School

Avani Prashanth maintains her quest for Ladies European Tour rights despite a challenging third round at Lalla Aicha Q-School. Avani tied 15th, with close competition from other contenders. Spain's Blanca Fernandez leads, while Daniela Darquea and Anna Foster showcase impressive performances heading into the final rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:28 IST
Indian golfer Avani Prashanth (Image: APC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Avani Prashanth is keeping her dream alive of securing playing rights on the Ladies European Tour, remaining competitive despite an over-par performance in the third round of the Lalla Aicha Q-School Final Qualifier. After shooting impressive 69s in the initial rounds, Avani recorded a 1-over 73 at the Par-72 Al Maaden Golf Course. She currently stands at 6-under, tied for 15th, with Amandeep Drall following closely at 5-under and tied for 20th.

Indian golfers Sneha Singh, with scores of 73-70-72, and Hitaashee Bakshi, who shot 76-77-67, are respectively at 3-under and 2-over. Vani Kapoor stands at 3-over. Competitors rotate between the Par-72 Royal Golf Marrakech and the Par-73 Al Maaden Golf Marrakech courses, with the crucial fifth round set for Al Maaden.

The competition is intense with Spain's Blanca Fernandez taking the lead after an incredible round of 67 (-6), bringing her to 13-under. Daniela Darquea is close behind, having shot a 68 (-4), while Ireland's Anna Foster had a remarkable 65 (-8), tying for third with Teresa Toscano.

(With inputs from agencies.)

