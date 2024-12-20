Atletico Madrid Aims for Top Spot Against Struggling Barcelona
Atletico Madrid seeks to overtake Barcelona at the top of La Liga as they face off this Saturday. Despite contrasting forms, Atletico, riding on a six-game win streak, will look to exploit Barcelona's recent struggles. Injuries and a fierce competition add complexity to this high-stakes matchup.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:28 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Atletico Madrid is poised to challenge Barcelona for the La Liga top spot this Saturday, having matched Barcelona's points through a robust six-game winning streak.
Despite Barcelona's early season dominance, including a major win over Real Madrid, they have faltered recently, winning only two of their last eight encounters.
With injuries affecting the lineup, Saturday's clash at Barcelona's Olympic Stadium presents a significant test for both sides, as Atletico aims to capitalize on their upward trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement