Russian Tennis Star Daniil Savelev Faces Two-Year Doping Ban

Russian tennis player Daniil Savelev has been handed a two-year suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency. The suspension follows Savelev's positive test for meldonium, a prohibited drug, in July 2024.

Savelev, who reached a career-high world doubles ranking of 1,486 in August 2022, has been under provisional suspension since August. His suspension will officially conclude in August 2026, sidelining him from professional tennis for two years.

The ITIA clarified that Savelev unintentionally ingested meldonium, mistaking it for a family medication. Despite admitting the mistake, he agreed to the suspension due to inaction on mitigating the rule violation.

