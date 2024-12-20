Lucknow Lions Set Sights on Second UPKL Title with Star-Studded Roster

The Lucknow Lions, who carved out a spot in sporting history by securing the championship title in the inaugural Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) 2024 this past July, are now aiming for an encore performance in the upcoming season set to kick off next year. The tentative kickoff is slated for June-July. Demonstrating remarkable prowess, the Lions defeated the Sangam Challengers with a commanding 59-33 victory at the Noida Indoor Stadium's Sarovar Portico in the finals, establishing them as the team to contend with in this high-octane league.

Entering the tournament as top contenders, the Lions boasted a roster featuring star power with Pro Kabaddi League sensation Arjun Deshwal at the helm. As expected, their performances throughout the competition were extraordinarily consistent, an impressive blend of attacking excellence and tenacious defense. In the decisive match, Arjun Deshwal delivered a groundbreaking performance with 17 raid points, ending the season with an impressive total of 144 raid points, eight Super 10s, and five Super Raids. His leadership and consistent play were crucial in steering the Lions to victory. Alongside him, Shubham Kumar contributed 12 raid points in the final while Nitin Panwar's defensive skills earned seven tackle points.

Adding to the Lions' defensive strength was Mohammad Aman, who took home the Defender of the Tournament accolade with his phenomenal 57 tackle points and four High 5s throughout the season. This collective effort cemented the Lions' position as the league's most formidable team. The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League, inaugurated with eight teams, including the Lucknow Lions and competitors like the Sangam Challengers and Yamuna Yoddhas, showcased a mix of grassroots ability and experienced PKL professionals, providing a platform for emerging talent in the sport.

In the nail-biting final, the Sangam Challengers initially put up a strong front before the Lions found their stride, equalizing at 6-6 by the seventh minute. From there, they dominated, achieving 32 raid points and 15 tackle points, as opposed to the Challengers' 26 and four, respectively. As the Lions prepare for the second UPKL season, they are determined to uphold their champion status. With solid groundwork, motivating leadership, and a firm dedication to developing young talent, the team is ready to roar even louder in pursuit of back-to-back titles. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)