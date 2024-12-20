India Gears Up for 2036 Olympics with Enhanced Sports Infrastructure

The central government is on a mission to enhance sports infrastructure across India as part of its bid to host the 2036 Olympics, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse announced during a press briefing in New Delhi.

Khadse emphasized the critical role of state governments in this endeavor, as sports remain primarily a state subject. She elaborated on ongoing collaborations with state governments to elevate sports facilities to Olympic standards, noting that such improvements benefit both central and local administrations. The minister also mentioned India's bid to host the 2032 Youth Olympics, highlighting its potential to showcase the country's dynamic youth.

In discussing the ASMITA scheme aimed at empowering women in sports, Khadse stressed the importance of fitness beyond winning medals. She highlighted the initiative's focus on providing platforms for women, especially in rural areas, to excel in sports, citing the legacy of athletes like PT Usha and government programs such as Khelo India and TOPS as part of this empowerment drive.

Addressing the broader context of youth empowerment since 2014, Khadse outlined the remarkable progress India has made. She highlighted the government's focus on skill development, employment generation, and fostering sports excellence, aligning with the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and "Aatmnirbhar Bharat." The 2024-25 Union Budget reflects this commitment, with significant increases in funding for youth and sports development.

India's achievements in sports, notably its record-breaking medal haul in the 2024 Asian Games and increased investment in programs like Khelo India, underline the nation's commitment to harnessing youth potential and promoting gender equality through initiatives such as the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam. These efforts aim to create a robust and inclusive environment for young Indians to contribute to national growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)