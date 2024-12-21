Left Menu

Jadeja Calls for Top-Order Revival as Ashwin Surprises with Retirement

Ravindra Jadeja highlights the pressure on India's lower-order due to top-order failures ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia. Jadeja, who played a key innings in the third Test, expresses surprise over Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement, hailing him as a mentor and emphasizing the need for performance improvement in the team.

Updated: 21-12-2024 13:25 IST
Jadeja Calls for Top-Order Revival as Ashwin Surprises with Retirement
Ravindra Jadeja, star all-rounder for India, has emphasized the need for the team's top-order to contribute runs, particularly in challenging conditions like Australia and South Africa. His comments come ahead of the crucial Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

In the recent rain-affected third Test at Brisbane, Jadeja's gritty 77 in the first innings helped India secure a draw. Despite opener KL Rahul's valiant 84, the rest of the top and middle order struggled, increasing pressure on the lower-order batsmen.

The test series sits at a 1-1 tie after three matches, with the final fixtures set to be decisive. Amidst the series, veteran bowler Ravichandran Ashwin's surprise retirement has left a void that Jadeja hopes young talents will fill. Jadeja described Ashwin as a longtime mentor and expressed confidence in finding capable replacements.

