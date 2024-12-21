Teenage Spinner Dominates as Afghanistan Clinches Series

Teenage cricketer AM Ghazanfar showcased a stellar performance, claiming five wickets for 33 runs, as Afghanistan triumphed over Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the third one-day international. This victory secured Afghanistan's 2-0 series win after rain canceled the first match.

Afghanistan's bowling was dominant throughout, dismissing Zimbabwe for a mere 127 runs in 30.1 overs. Ghazanfar, aged 18, along with Rashid Khan, who took three wickets for 38 runs, capitalized on Zimbabwe's fragile batting lineup. Sean Williams managed to top score with 60 for the hosts.

Zimbabwe, previously bowled out for 54 in the second ODI, improved but still fell short. Afghanistan chased their modest target with ease, losing just two wickets. Sediqullah Atal contributed significantly with a brisk 52 runs off 50 balls, adding to his impressive performance in the prior game. The upcoming test series, starting Thursday, will feature Zimbabwe's first home Boxing Day test since 1996.

