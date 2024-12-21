Left Menu

Teenage Spinner Dominates as Afghanistan Clinches Series

AM Ghazanfar, an 18-year-old spinner, took 5-33 as Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the third ODI to win the series 2-0. After bowling out Zimbabwe for 127, Afghanistan successfully chased the target. A two-match test series will follow, including Zimbabwe's first home Boxing Day test since 1996.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:37 IST
Teenage Spinner Dominates as Afghanistan Clinches Series
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Teenage cricketer AM Ghazanfar showcased a stellar performance, claiming five wickets for 33 runs, as Afghanistan triumphed over Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the third one-day international. This victory secured Afghanistan's 2-0 series win after rain canceled the first match.

Afghanistan's bowling was dominant throughout, dismissing Zimbabwe for a mere 127 runs in 30.1 overs. Ghazanfar, aged 18, along with Rashid Khan, who took three wickets for 38 runs, capitalized on Zimbabwe's fragile batting lineup. Sean Williams managed to top score with 60 for the hosts.

Zimbabwe, previously bowled out for 54 in the second ODI, improved but still fell short. Afghanistan chased their modest target with ease, losing just two wickets. Sediqullah Atal contributed significantly with a brisk 52 runs off 50 balls, adding to his impressive performance in the prior game. The upcoming test series, starting Thursday, will feature Zimbabwe's first home Boxing Day test since 1996.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024