Ajeetesh Sandhu Triumphs Amidst Tense Finish at Asian Tour Qualifiers
Ajeetesh Sandhu, the only Indian securing an Asian Tour card for 2025, overcame a tense finish to claim his spot. Despite late bogeys, he finished T-23 at the Final Qualifying. The Asian Tour season begins in January with the Philippine Open, with top players ready to compete.
Amidst palpable tension at the Final Qualifying school, Ajeetesh Sandhu emerged as the only Indian golfer securing an Asian Tour card for 2025. Despite finishing with two bogeys, Sandhu clinched his place by shooting one-over 72 and landing T-23 in the crucial rankings.
The competitive season kicks off with the Philippine Open at Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club from January 23-26. This marks the entry of seasoned golfers, including top-ranked Japan's Takumi Murakami, who clinched the top spot by finishing 20-under after a one-under-par 70 round.
In a dramatic climax, Thailand's Charng-Tai Sudsom secured his card with impressive birdies on the final two holes, narrowly avoiding an 11-man sudden-death playoff. Meanwhile, China's Wu Ashun faced disappointment, bogeying his last three holes, and failing to keep his DP World Tour card.
(With inputs from agencies.)
