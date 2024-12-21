Yashas Chandra's Flawless Round Propels Him to Tour Championship Lead
Yashas Chandra took the lead at the Tata Steel Tour Championship with a third-round score of five-under 66, reaching a total of 14-under 199. Despite missing some putts, he held a one-shot lead. Udayan Mane rose to second place, while Sudhir Sharma and N Thangaraja shared third.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Yashas Chandra delivered an impeccable performance with a five-under 66 in the third round of the Tata Steel Tour Championship, catapulting him to the top of the leaderboard.
Chandra, who began the day in fifth place, surged into the lead, registering a total score of 14-under 199 at the prestigious event.
Udayan Mane secured second place while Sudhir Sharma and N Thangaraja were tied for third. Chandra now holds a slender one-shot advantage as he heads into the final round.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement