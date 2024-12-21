Left Menu

Yashas Chandra's Flawless Round Propels Him to Tour Championship Lead

Yashas Chandra took the lead at the Tata Steel Tour Championship with a third-round score of five-under 66, reaching a total of 14-under 199. Despite missing some putts, he held a one-shot lead. Udayan Mane rose to second place, while Sudhir Sharma and N Thangaraja shared third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:20 IST
Yashas Chandra's Flawless Round Propels Him to Tour Championship Lead
Yashas Chandra
  • Country:
  • India

Yashas Chandra delivered an impeccable performance with a five-under 66 in the third round of the Tata Steel Tour Championship, catapulting him to the top of the leaderboard.

Chandra, who began the day in fifth place, surged into the lead, registering a total score of 14-under 199 at the prestigious event.

Udayan Mane secured second place while Sudhir Sharma and N Thangaraja were tied for third. Chandra now holds a slender one-shot advantage as he heads into the final round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024