Yashas Chandra's Flawless Round Propels Him to Tour Championship Lead

Yashas Chandra delivered an impeccable performance with a five-under 66 in the third round of the Tata Steel Tour Championship, catapulting him to the top of the leaderboard.

Chandra, who began the day in fifth place, surged into the lead, registering a total score of 14-under 199 at the prestigious event.

Udayan Mane secured second place while Sudhir Sharma and N Thangaraja were tied for third. Chandra now holds a slender one-shot advantage as he heads into the final round.

