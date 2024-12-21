Injury Scare: KL Rahul Hit During Nets Ahead of Crucial Test

India's opening batsman KL Rahul encountered an unfortunate injury during a training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, just before the crucial fourth Test against Australia.

As India prepares for the Boxing Day Test, Rahul was struck on his right hand, the incident bringing him discomfort. The nature and severity of the injury have not been disclosed, and the team's management has yet to issue an official statement.

Rahul, vital to India's batting lineup, leads as the second-highest run-scorer in the series, with an average of 47, setting the stage for a hopeful recovery as he plans to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal in the upcoming match.

