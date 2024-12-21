Left Menu

Manchester City's Downfall: Unraveling Reign

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Aston Villa, marking their ninth defeat in 12 games, amid a season-long slump. Phil Foden scored a late goal for City, but the team remains sixth in the standings, jeopardizing Champions League qualification. Guardiola admits his struggle to revive team's form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Manchester City's challenging season continued on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League. This marks the ninth loss in just 12 games for the reigning champions.

With goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers at Villa Park, City's grip on the title seems to be slipping. Erling Haaland acknowledged the setback, urging his teammates to stay positive despite the mounting pressure.

The defeat sees City fall to sixth in the league standings, trailing behind leader Liverpool by nine points. Pep Guardiola admits he hasn't been successful in turning the team's fortunes around, leaving their Champions League hopes in doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

