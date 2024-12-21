Manchester City's Downfall: Unraveling Reign

Manchester City's challenging season continued on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa in the Premier League. This marks the ninth loss in just 12 games for the reigning champions.

With goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers at Villa Park, City's grip on the title seems to be slipping. Erling Haaland acknowledged the setback, urging his teammates to stay positive despite the mounting pressure.

The defeat sees City fall to sixth in the league standings, trailing behind leader Liverpool by nine points. Pep Guardiola admits he hasn't been successful in turning the team's fortunes around, leaving their Champions League hopes in doubt.

