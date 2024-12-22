Pre-Test Injuries: Rohit Sharma and Akash Deep Face Challenges

India's cricket team faces a double injury scare just days before the crucial fourth Test against Australia. Captain Rohit Sharma sustained an injury to his left knee, and pacer Akash Deep hurt his hand during a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Both players received treatment, with Sharma needing physiotherapy after continuing to bat following the incident. Each injury was deemed minor, alleviating major concerns prior to the Boxing Day Test.

The team remains focused as the series, tied at 1-1, reaches a pivotal moment. Fans eagerly await updates on Rohit and Akash's condition as they prepare for the match.

