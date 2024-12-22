Joe Root's Return: England's Squad for India Tour Announced
Joe Root rejoins England’s one-day squad for their tour of India and the Champions Trophy. Ben Stokes is missing due to injury. England will play five T20s and three ODIs against India, with teams led by Jos Buttler starting in January 2024.
Joe Root is back in England's one-day international squad as the nation revamps its plans following their World Cup title issues. The announcement came from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday, revealing their lineup for the upcoming tour of India and the subsequent Champions Trophy.
While Root makes his comeback, the ECB noted that Ben Stokes, another key player, was not considered for selection. Stokes is recovering from a left hamstring injury he sustained during a test match against New Zealand earlier this month. The England team's itinerary includes five Twenty20 internationals and three One Day Internationals against India, commencing on January 22.
The squads, captained by Jos Buttler, will head to India on January 17. Following the India tour, England will proceed to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in February and March. The squad's announcement underscores England's commitment to retaining competitive edge in the international cricket scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Stands Firm: Champions Trophy Hosting Standoff
2025 ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan Urged to Embrace Hybrid Model Amid Stalemate
Diljit Dosanjh Speaks Out on Ticket Black Marketing During 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024'
Pradhaan Air Flies High as Official Carrier for Bryan Adams India Tour
Nepal-India Tourism Meet 2023: A New Dawn for Maha Kumbh Promotion