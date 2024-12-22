Joe Root's Return: England's Squad for India Tour Announced

Joe Root is back in England's one-day international squad as the nation revamps its plans following their World Cup title issues. The announcement came from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday, revealing their lineup for the upcoming tour of India and the subsequent Champions Trophy.

While Root makes his comeback, the ECB noted that Ben Stokes, another key player, was not considered for selection. Stokes is recovering from a left hamstring injury he sustained during a test match against New Zealand earlier this month. The England team's itinerary includes five Twenty20 internationals and three One Day Internationals against India, commencing on January 22.

The squads, captained by Jos Buttler, will head to India on January 17. Following the India tour, England will proceed to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in February and March. The squad's announcement underscores England's commitment to retaining competitive edge in the international cricket scene.

