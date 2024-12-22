Joe Root Returns: England's ODI Squad for India Tour
Joe Root is back in England's ODI squad for India following their poor World Cup defense. Ben Stokes was not considered due to injury. England will play T20s and ODIs in India before the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Rising star Jacob Bethell and others featured prominently.
Joe Root has made a comeback to England's one-day international squad as they prepare for an upcoming tour of India, following their underwhelming World Cup performance in November 2023. On Sunday, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced the squad selection, emphasizing Root's return and the absence of Ben Stokes due to a hamstring injury.
The ECB stated that Stokes, the current test captain, was out of selection after sustaining the injury during England's considerable defeat to New Zealand. Despite having emerged from retirement in the 50-over format for the prior World Cup, where England clinched seventh out of ten teams, Stokes remains under medical assessment.
England's cricket team is set to engage in five Twenty20 internationals and three one-day matches against India, kicking off on January 22. Additionally, they will participate in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Other players making headlines include pace bowler Mark Wood, returning from an elbow injury, and Jacob Bethell, recognized for his outstanding performance in New Zealand.
