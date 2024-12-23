Ironman 70.3 Goa: A Global Triathlete Magnet Returns in 2025

Ironman 70.3 Goa has opened registrations for its fifth edition, slated for November 9, 2025. The globally-recognized event provides triathletes a full year to gear up for one of Southeast Asia's most captivating races, held on Goa's iconic Miramar Beach.

The race has attracted participants from 57 countries, rapidly establishing itself as a must-do endurance challenge in the region. The course combines serene swimming waters, fast cycling routes, and picturesque running paths, making Goa an ideal location. Among the notable participants next year is Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who aims to inspire the youth with a fit lifestyle, aligning with the Fit India Movement.

Surya, who in 2024 became the first sitting Indian MP to complete the event, shared insights from his experience, emphasizing the mental and physical resilience needed for the race. The 2025 edition promises a faster cycling course introduced in 2024, including the new Zuari bridge. Such enhancements have seen the Goa race earn high esteem among international athletes, with support from Goa's administration ensuring its ongoing success and attraction as a sports-friendly tourist spot.

