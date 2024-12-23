Katich's Game Plan: Taming Bumrah and Reshaping Australia's Test Strategy

Former Australian cricketer Simon Katich has urged Australia's batting lineup to adopt a more strategic approach when facing India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah. Speaking to SEN 1116, Katich emphasized the importance of rotating the strike and maintaining a robust defense against Bumrah's precise deliveries.

Discussing Australia's earlier aggressive approach in Brisbane, which led to a collapse, Katich highlighted the risks of trying to score quickly against Bumrah's challenging bowling. He pointed to Australia's decision to bring in young talent Sam Konstas, replacing Nathan McSweeney, as a move towards strategic play for the remaining Tests.

On the issue of team selection, Katich expressed concerns over Mitchell Marsh's fitness, suggesting rookie all-rounder Beau Webster could be a more effective choice for the Boxing Day Test. Marsh, dealing with chronic back issues, should make way for Webster, whose consistent performances for Tasmania have caught attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)