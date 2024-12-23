Left Menu

Pujara Criticizes India's Bowling Ahead of Crucial Tests

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara expressed concerns about the team's bowling before the final games of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He highlighted the lack of support for key bowler Jasprit Bumrah and discussed the need for a stronger bowling attack to win crucial Test matches.

Cheteshwar Pujara has raised concerns about India's bowling capabilities as the team prepares for the decisive matches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Pujara's criticism revolves around India's inability to support star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, which he believes is a key obstacle to securing Test victories.

With the series tied at 1-1, Pujara stressed the need for a stronger bowling attack capable of taking 20 wickets, specifically calling attention to the lack of support for Bumrah from the top-order bowlers. He highlighted Nitish Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja's roles and questioned their effectiveness as the fourth and fifth bowlers.

The batsman also pointed out Mitchell Starc's improved performance for Australia, noting the threat he poses with his precise line and length. The Indian top order's struggles against Starc have only added to their challenge, making a solid batting response crucial in the upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

