Tension Over Practice Pitches: Indian Team's Concerns Ahead of MCG Test

The Indian cricket team has voiced dissatisfaction with the practice pitches as they prepare for the fourth Test against Australia at the MCG. Concerns were raised after skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a knee injury due to the pitches' unpredictable bounce during practice.

However, MCG curator Matt Page has defended the preparation of the tracks, insisting that they adhered to the standard protocols. The MCG, known for its pace-friendly conditions, will offer a pitch with 6mm grass cover to assist fast bowlers while not favoring spinners, as confirmed by Page.

Despite the Indian team's request for a specific training schedule sent months in advance, Page upheld that only standard practice pitches would be provided three days before the Test. The curator emphasized that the approach aligns with creating exciting Test matches, bringing bowlers into play while providing opportunities for batsmen.

