Historic Milestones Await Smith and Cummins in Crucial Boxing Day Test

Australian cricket sensations Steve Smith and captain Pat Cummins are set to pursue pivotal milestones as they face India in the Boxing Day Test, part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. With the contest level at 1-1, both teams are eyeing a crucial lead ahead of the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Smith, renowned for his formidable performances in Boxing Day matches, has played 11 games at the MCG, accruing 1,093 runs at an impressive average of 78.07, including four centuries. Smith's most memorable innings at the venue was a stellar 192-run effort against India, underpinning a dominant Australian first innings total.

After a triumphant return to form with a century in Brisbane, Smith is just 191 runs shy of becoming the fourth Australian batter to score 10,000 Test runs. Capably leading his country, Cummins stands poised to become the seventh Australian to claim 500 international wickets, with only eight more needed. His impressive performance record includes 35 Boxing Day wickets at an average of 17.00, setting the stage for another historic feat.

