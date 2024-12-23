Rohit Sharma's Test Struggles: A Crisis of Confidence?

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has offered insights into the recent poor form of India skipper Rohit Sharma in Test cricket, pointing to a crisis of confidence and mounting self-doubt.

The 2024/25 Test season began disastrously for Sharma, highlighted by India's unexpected home series defeat to New Zealand (0-3), marking their first such downturn in 12 years. Over this period, Sharma has struggled significantly with the bat, scoring just 152 runs in seven Tests, averaging a mere 11.69, and achieving only one fifty with his highest score being 52.

Despite amassing 607 runs over 13 Tests this year at an overall average of 26.39, Sharma's performance in the crucial New Zealand series was described by Manjrekar as a 'rude shock'. He expressed concern over how Sharma's defense was repeatedly challenged on familiar pitches. Contrastingly, Manjrekar recounted how 2021 marked a turning point in Sharma's Test career during the series against England, where his Pujara-like grinding style signified a rebirth in Test cricket.

Amidst these challenges, the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia remains balanced at 1-1, poised for a decisive Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

Rohit Sharma leads India's squad, bolstered by notable players like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, while Australia, captained by Pat Cummins, seeks to make the most of this evenly poised showdown.

