Impact on Arsenal as Winger Saka Faces Extended Absence

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal's key winger, is set to miss several weeks due to a hamstring injury, with manager Mikel Arteta confirming the setback on Monday.

The loss comes after Saka limped off during the first half against Crystal Palace, a match Arsenal won 5-1, and was seen on crutches afterwards.

Arteta emphasized Saka's importance to the team, highlighting his involvement in 15 of the Premier League team's 34 goals this season, and acknowledged the challenge his absence brings.

(With inputs from agencies.)