Impact on Arsenal as Winger Saka Faces Extended Absence
Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is sidelined with a hamstring injury for several weeks, confirmed by manager Mikel Arteta. Saka, a key player with five goals and ten assists this season, left the stadium on crutches after a 5-1 win against Crystal Palace. Arsenal now faces challenges amid his absence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:51 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Bukayo Saka, Arsenal's key winger, is set to miss several weeks due to a hamstring injury, with manager Mikel Arteta confirming the setback on Monday.
The loss comes after Saka limped off during the first half against Crystal Palace, a match Arsenal won 5-1, and was seen on crutches afterwards.
Arteta emphasized Saka's importance to the team, highlighting his involvement in 15 of the Premier League team's 34 goals this season, and acknowledged the challenge his absence brings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement