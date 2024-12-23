Left Menu

Impact on Arsenal as Winger Saka Faces Extended Absence

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is sidelined with a hamstring injury for several weeks, confirmed by manager Mikel Arteta. Saka, a key player with five goals and ten assists this season, left the stadium on crutches after a 5-1 win against Crystal Palace. Arsenal now faces challenges amid his absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:51 IST
Impact on Arsenal as Winger Saka Faces Extended Absence
Bukayo Saka
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal's key winger, is set to miss several weeks due to a hamstring injury, with manager Mikel Arteta confirming the setback on Monday.

The loss comes after Saka limped off during the first half against Crystal Palace, a match Arsenal won 5-1, and was seen on crutches afterwards.

Arteta emphasized Saka's importance to the team, highlighting his involvement in 15 of the Premier League team's 34 goals this season, and acknowledged the challenge his absence brings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024