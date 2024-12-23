Left Menu

Arjun Erigaisi's Race to New York: Visa Saga Concludes

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi successfully acquired his US visa after an appeal, allowing him to compete in the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in New York. He extended gratitude to various individuals and organizations for their support. Erigaisi recently achieved a remarkable ELO rating, reflecting his impressive chess skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi expressed immense relief after securing a US visa for the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in New York, set to commence on December 26.

The world No 4 Indian chess player had sought expedited visa processing from the US Embassy to join top competitors like Magnus Carlsen at the tournament.

Erigaisi, overwhelmed with gratitude, thanked the US and Indian authorities and well-wishers who supported his cause. He recently achieved the prestigious ELO rating of 2800, following in the footsteps of Viswanathan Anand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

