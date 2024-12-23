Left Menu

Game Changers Falcons Triumph in Thrilling World Tennis League Finale

The Game Changers Falcons clinched the World Tennis League Season 3 title with an exhilarating 20-16 win over the TSL Hawks, overcoming early setbacks in women's doubles and singles. Key performances by Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov sealed their victory at the iconic Etihad Arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:49 IST
Game Changers Falcons crowned Champions of World Tennis League Season 3, after a thrilling last-set victory over TSL Hawks (Photo: Game Changers Falcons). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Game Changers Falcons emerged victorious in the World Tennis League Season 3, securing a hard-fought 20-16 win over the TSL Hawks at Etihad Arena on Sunday. Despite an initial setback, losing the women's doubles and singles, the Falcons staged a thrilling comeback.

In a rematch from the season opener, Elena Rybakina and Caroline Garcia initially struggled against opponents Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva. Despite leading 5-0, they allowed the Hawks to draw level and eventually clinch the women's doubles set. Andreeva continued her impressive form, winning the women's singles 6-2, giving the Hawks a 13-8 lead.

The Falcons regained momentum in the men's matches. Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov dominated the men's doubles, narrowing the gap to 14-15. Rublev's remarkable performance in men's singles sealed the team's fate with a decisive 6-1 win, ensuring the Falcons' title in a memorable conclusion to the season.

