Rohit Sharma Dismisses Knee Injury Concerns: Focus Shifts to Boxing Day Test Strategy

India's skipper Rohit Sharma has brushed aside concerns over a knee injury he sustained during practice, asserting that he is fit to play in the Boxing Day Test against Australia. The focus now turns to his batting order position, as team strategy takes precedence.

Despite missing the first Test for family reasons, Sharma's return saw him shift down the batting order. His recent performance contrasts with KL Rahul's strong showing, raising questions about the lineup. Sharma insists the team's welfare comes first.

Discussing fellow player Virat Kohli's recent form slump, Sharma expressed confidence in Kohli's ability to overcome challenges. Additionally, he encouraged young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal to maintain his natural, aggressive style despite recent struggles.

