Rohit Sharma Supports Young Guns Jaiswal, Gill, and Pant Amid Erratic Form

Captain Rohit Sharma backs Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant despite their inconsistent performances in the ongoing Test series against Australia. He emphasizes the need to refrain from overburdening them with suggestions, advocating for a simple approach to maintain their mindset and build confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-12-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 12:27 IST
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • Australia

In the midst of wavering performances in the Test series against Australia, Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, extends his unwavering support to the budding trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant. He underscores the importance of not burdening these young players with excessive advice, which he believes could further complicate their journey in international cricket.

Sharma pointed out Jaiswal's initial struggle in the series, albeit noting his spectacular performance in the second innings of the opening Test. As the trio forms the future backbone of Indian cricket, Sharma advocates for a straightforward and positive messaging approach that supports their natural playing style, especially recognizing their potential despite early dismissals and missed opportunities.

Emphasizing the clarity of their minds and playing style, Sharma encourages the trio to focus on refining their game awareness rather than overthinking their strategies. He asserts Jasprit Bumrah serves as a benchmark, highlighting the simplicity in keeping focused on one's skillset to achieve results on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

