Rohit Sharma Backs Yashasvi Jaiswal to Shine in Australia Series

India captain Rohit Sharma praises Yashasvi Jaiswal for his diverse cricketing skills, urging the young talent to bounce back in the upcoming Test against Australia. Despite recent struggles, Jaiswal's impressive domestic and international records highlight his potential to dominate and adapt to various game scenarios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:01 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has expressed strong confidence in Yashasvi Jaiswal's ability to perform in the upcoming Test against Australia. Despite a series of recent low scores, Sharma believes Jaiswal can utilize his versatile capabilities to impress once again.

In his Test career, Jaiswal boasts a record of 1,600 runs from 17 matches with an average of 53.33, including four centuries. This year alone, he scored 1,312 runs in 14 Tests. Although he faces challenges, especially against Australia's Mitchell Starc, Jaiswal has shown adaptability at international and domestic levels.

Sharma emphasized nurturing Jaiswal's natural gameplay, allowing him to play freely without overburdening him with instructions. The skipper noted that Jaiswal has the potential to either dominate or strategically hold his play, depending on the game's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

