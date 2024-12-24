Rohit Sharma Backs Yashasvi Jaiswal to Shine in Australia Series

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has expressed strong confidence in Yashasvi Jaiswal's ability to perform in the upcoming Test against Australia. Despite a series of recent low scores, Sharma believes Jaiswal can utilize his versatile capabilities to impress once again.

In his Test career, Jaiswal boasts a record of 1,600 runs from 17 matches with an average of 53.33, including four centuries. This year alone, he scored 1,312 runs in 14 Tests. Although he faces challenges, especially against Australia's Mitchell Starc, Jaiswal has shown adaptability at international and domestic levels.

Sharma emphasized nurturing Jaiswal's natural gameplay, allowing him to play freely without overburdening him with instructions. The skipper noted that Jaiswal has the potential to either dominate or strategically hold his play, depending on the game's demands.

