Shaheen Shah Afridi Prioritizes Fitness for Champions Trophy

Top Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has requested to be excused from Test matches during the South African tour. This move, approved by team management and national selectors, is part of a strategic workload management plan aiming to keep Afridi in optimal condition for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

After the Pakistan squad for South African Tests was announced without Afridi, interim head coach and senior selector Aaqib Javed clarified that the decision was driven by Afridi's own request to prioritize his health and readiness for the Champions Trophy, set to take place in February-March.

A source revealed that Afridi has also secured a lucrative offer from a Bangladesh Premier League franchise. He assured the team management and Pakistan Cricket Board that he would diligently manage his workload and fitness while playing in the league, and would be available for selection in the test matches following the Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)