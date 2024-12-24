Gavaskar's Guiding Words for Pant: Navigating the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

In a bid to help India's cricket team triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has offered strategic counsel to wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Gavaskar suggested that Pant should 'respect' the conditions before unleashing his notorious aggressive shots.

Pant, known for his fearless stroke play, has delivered mixed performances in the series, with scores that haven't yet matched his previous achievements, such as his unforgettable innings at the Gabba in 2021. Despite this, Australian cricket icon Matthew Hayden has encouraged Pant's bold style, viewing it as a potential advantage for the Indian side.

As India gears up for the third Test at the MCG, starting December 26, both Gavaskar and Hayden emphasize the importance of Pant's adaptability to the conditions, which could be key to India's success in the remaining matches of the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)