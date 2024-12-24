Vinod Kambli's Recovery Journey: Stable Condition in Thane ICU
Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, admitted to a Thane ICU for urinary tract infection, is stable after developing a fever. Dr. Vivek Trivedi's team monitors his recovery. An MRI was postponed after brain clots were detected. Kambli may soon leave the ICU, followed by hospital discharge.
Vinod Kambli, a former cricket player from India, was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Thane district for a severe urinary tract infection. Despite developing a fever on Tuesday, doctors have confirmed that he is in stable condition.
Dr. Vivek Trivedi, who leads the medical team overseeing Kambli's treatment, stated that they initially planned an MRI to assess clots discovered in his brain. However, due to his fever, the procedure is currently on hold with plans to reassess soon.
Doctors anticipate Kambli will be moved out of the ICU within the next couple of days, with discharge planned a few days after. The situation was critical upon his admission due to extreme urinary infection and fluctuating blood pressure, but his condition has since stabilized.
