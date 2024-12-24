Left Menu

India Poised to Outperform Australia in Melbourne Amidst BGT Tensions

Former cricketer Basit Ali believes India has the upper hand in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as they prepare for the decisive Melbourne Test. With the series tied at 1-1, India's strategic squad inclusion raises hopes for a victory, putting pressure on a concerned Australian team eyeing the World Test Championship final.

Team India (Photo: X/@sachin_rt). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the thick of a highly competitive Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has voiced strong support for India, predicting they have the greatest likelihood of triumphing against Australia in the critical Melbourne Test. The series currently hangs in the balance at 1-1, with India having asserted supremacy in Perth while Australia rebounded in Adelaide.

Adverse weather cast a shadow over the Brisbane Test, ultimately leading to its cancellation due to rain. With just two matches remaining and both teams eyeing the prestigious World Test Championship final berth, Basit anticipates India's victory in the Melbourne clash kicking off Thursday. "Melbourne presents the best opportunity for India. The conditions favor deploying two spinners – a strategy Australia might find hard to counter," said Basit on his YouTube channel. He further noted Australia's concerns, given their upcoming challenging games against Sri Lanka.

Preparing for the fourth contest of this pivotal five-match series, India has strategically reinforced their lineup by bringing in uncapped youngster Tanush Kotian. This follows Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement, leaving a critical spot open. India's captain, Rohit Sharma, highlighted Kotian's prompt availability and impressive domestic track record as key factors in his selection, discussing it in a recent press conference. "We needed someone who could arrive quickly, and Tanush was prepared," Sharma noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

