A foot in futsal: Indian women ready for crack at history

The Indian national women's futsal camp, in preparation for next month's AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers, is in full swing in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The year 2025 is set to mark a significant milestone for Indian futsal as the qualifiers will represent the nation's competitive debut in the women's game. Less than two years ago, the Indian men's futsal team debuted in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers in Tajikistan. Despite losing all three games, India showcased a spirited performance, scoring 10 goals and demonstrating dynamic, fast-paced play. The head coach at the time, Joshuah Stan Vaz, will also lead the women's side in their international debut. India is scheduled to face Hong Kong on January 15, Indonesia on January 17, and the Kyrgyz Republic on January 19 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

From over a hundred players who participated in selection trials in early November, the squad has been narrowed down to 18 players currently undergoing the final phase of preparation. The first phase of the camp concluded on November 25, and the second phase commenced on December 15. Speaking to the-aiff.com from the Bhavnagar camp, head coach Vaz remarked, "We had given the girls a fitness programme during the break between the camps. They have returned in good shape, maintaining their fitness. We have been working on our tactics, focusing on the system we aim to employ in the tournament, both in attack and defence. Set pieces have also been a key area of focus. While we have covered much ground in the first week of this phase, there is still significant work to be done in the next two and a half weeks before the tournament."

Many of the players, primarily footballers, had little experience with competitive futsal and have had to adjust to playing on hard indoor courts. However, Vaz expressed satisfaction with their rapid adaptation and progress. "I was initially sceptical, but the girls have proven me wrong in many ways. They've embraced tactics I thought would be challenging for them. Transitioning from football to futsal was tough, given the differences in playing surfaces and ball dynamics, but they've adapted remarkably well," said Vaz.

"We started from scratch because, even though a few players had played futsal, it wasn't the correct form. We had to teach them the rules and systems from the ground up. It's like drawing on a blank canvas, but they've grasped the concepts well. While I can't teach them everything in three weeks, we're focusing on key aspects such as scoring goals, solid defending, and avoiding unnecessary concessions," he added. The top two teams from each group, along with the best third-placed team across all five groups, will qualify for the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup, to be hosted by China in May 2025. Vaz is optimistic about India's chances despite their lack of international experience.

"The girls have never played an international match or a friendly against international opponents, so the first match will be crucial to gauge the required level. However, we're not going just to participate; our goal is to qualify for the main tournament in China," said Vaz. One-on-one skills, set pieces, and attention to detail are the primary focus areas as Vaz works to build a competitive team.

"I've emphasised to my players that one-on-one battles are critical in modern futsal. Given the smaller space and five-a-side format, losing a one-on-one duel puts the team at a numerical disadvantage. Conversely, winning such duels creates opportunities. Our training centres on these small details, individual responsibilities, and player combinations," Vaz explained. Leading both the men's and women's national teams in their debut tournaments has positioned Vaz as a pioneer in Indian futsal. While proud of this achievement, he attributes his inspiration to his father, Socorro Vaz, who founded the Youth Futsal Academy in Margao, Goa, in 2012.

"Coaching the national teams is a proud moment for me and my family. My father is the true pioneer of futsal in India. I'm merely carrying forward his vision. He conducted India's first-ever Futsal Level 1 coaching course in 2011 and established YFA the following year. His foresight laid the foundation for this journey," said Vaz. "I'm passionate about coaching and futsal. Every time I step into this role, I give it my all. Challenges keep life exciting, and I'm committed to equipping the players with the knowledge they need. I'm fortunate to have excellent staff, including assistant coach Judon Dsouza and goalkeeper coach Veera Babu Sivaneni," Vaz added.

"Futsal isn't here to compete with football but to complement it by creating better football players. That's the approach of top European, South American, and Asian nations," he concluded. (ANI)

