Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Teen talent Konstas fires up MCG with half-century on debut

Teen sensation Sam Konstas had the crowd in the palm of his hand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday as he smashed India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah around the park and got under the visitors' skin with a half-century on debut in the fourth test. In front of a huge crowd on a sweltering morning, the 19-year-old shrugged off a shoulder bump from an irked Virat Kohli and a barrage of invective from paceman Mohammed Siraj on the way to a memorable 60 in 65 balls.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2024 07:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 07:31 IST
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Teen talent Konstas fires up MCG with half-century on debut

Teen sensation Sam Konstas had the crowd in the palm of his hand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday as he smashed India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah around the park and got under the visitors' skin with a half-century on debut in the fourth test.

In front of a huge crowd on a sweltering morning, the 19-year-old shrugged off a shoulder bump from an irked Virat Kohli and a barrage of invective from paceman Mohammed Siraj on the way to a memorable 60 in 65 balls. Trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja after the second drinks break, Konstas trudged off with huge cheers and the third quickest half-century (50 from 52 balls) by an Australian test debutant behind Adam Gilchrist and Ashton Agar.

His dashing knock, laden with scoops, pulls and unrefined slogging, helped push Australia to 112 for one at lunch as the hosts took full advantage after captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat. Opener Usman Khawaja was 38 not out, with number three Marnus Labuschagne on 12.

With 11 first class matches under his belt, Konstas replaced the dropped Nathan McSweeney and promised to keep things simple with a "see ball hit ball" approach in his first test. Bumrah beat his bat four times in the first over before Konstas whipped two off his pads to get off the mark, triggering a roar from the crowd.

India's players sniggered when Konstas failed to put bat on ball with two botched ramp shots facing Bumrah but he wiped the smiles from their faces with a four, a six and another four with his next three efforts in the quick's fourth over. Dancing down the wicket at Siraj, he swung and missed at a ball, prompting a long stare and some choice words from the fiery quick, who was booed by the crowd.

Konstas charged Siraj again on the next delivery to hit him for three. He later edged Bumrah just short of a diving Kohli in the slips and the frustrated former India captain clashed with Konstas at the end of the 10th over, prompting Khawaja to step in to separate the pair.

Unruffled, Konstas smashed Bumrah for 18 runs in the next over before raising his fifty with two runs off Siraj. The Indian quick then gained a small measure of revenge when he sent a delivery crashing into Konstas's crotch but the young batter recovered to linger for another six overs.

With the five-test series level at 1-1 after the Gabba test was drawn, India dropped number three Shubman Gill and promoted similarly out-of-form skipper Rohit Sharma to the position. Selectors sprung a surprise by adding all-rounder Washington Sundar as a second spin option rather than including another fast bowler.

Scott Boland replaced injured paceman Josh Hazlewood in Australia's 11, the fan favourite returning to the side for his second test of the series after bowling in Adelaide. With the weather forecast for a scorching 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit), meteorologists have said the temperature could nudge record territory for the first day of the traditional Boxing Day test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024