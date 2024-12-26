Ricky Ponting Weighs In on Kohli-Konstas Clash at Boxing Day Test
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting commented on Virat Kohli's altercation with debutant Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test. The ICC will review the incident, which may lead to disciplinary actions. The confrontation happened amid a crucial series with both teams aiming for the ICC World Test Championship final.
- Country:
- Australia
Former Australian cricket skipper Ricky Ponting has weighed in on the intense verbal confrontation between India's Virat Kohli and Australian newcomer Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test match. Ponting suggested that Kohli initiated the dispute, which has drawn the attention of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for further scrutiny.
The heated exchange occurred when Kohli and Konstas walked towards each other and began exchanging words. Australia's Usman Khawaja intervened in an attempt to defuse the situation, while umpire Michael Gough took on the role of peacemaker. Cricket.com.au indicates that match referee Andy Pycroft is expected to thoroughly investigate the incident.
Ponting, speaking to Channel Seven Australia, pointed out Kohli's actions and expressed confidence that the umpires and referee would closely examine the situation. According to ICC's Code of Conduct, inappropriate physical contact is prohibited and could result in demerit points for Kohli or Konstas if identified as a Level Two offence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Josh Hazlewood Out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's Bowling Attack Weakens
Mark Waugh Criticizes Australian Cricket for Conservatism Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy
ICC to review Virat Kohli's heated exchange with Sam Konstas at Boxing Day Test: Report
Gavaskar's Guiding Words for Pant: Navigating the Border-Gavaskar Trophy