Team Strategy Over Individual Glory: Nayar Defends Team Changes

Abhishek Nayar, India's assistant coach, addressed the decision to exclude Shubman Gill from the Boxing Day Test, explaining it was crucial for the team's broader strategy. Rohit Sharma's return to his opening slot and the inclusion of spin all-rounder Washington Sundar were deemed necessary adjustments to strengthen the team's attack.

Gill, who had been recovering from a finger injury, showed promise in the Pink Ball Test, scoring 31 and 28. However, with Rohit opening alongside KL Rahul at No. 3, Gill was sidelined to bring in a third all-rounder. Nayar stressed this was a tough call rather than an outright drop.

The coach elaborated on the decision, highlighting the strategic need for variation on the pitch as the game progressed. Washington Sundar, alongside Jadeja, was seen as pivotal to countering Australia's lower-order batsmen, providing much-needed bowling variation as the ball aged.

