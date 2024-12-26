Left Menu

Sam Konstas: The Swashbuckling Debut Sensation

Sam Konstas, a 19-year-old Australian batsman, impressed on his Test debut with audacious shots against India’s Jasprit Bumrah. His fearless approach drew comparisons to legendary batsman Virender Sehwag. Former cricketers were amazed by his entertaining style, foreseeing a successful career for him in Australian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:42 IST
Sam Konstas: The Swashbuckling Debut Sensation
Sam Konstas
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an unexpected turn of events, 19-year-old Australian cricketer Sam Konstas has left a lasting impression with his fearless batting debut in a Test match against India. Konstas audaciously took on India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, earning comparisons with Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag for his swashbuckling style.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri remarked on Konstas' flippant treatment of Bumrah, highlighting how the teenager's bold shots caught the Indian camp off guard. Despite initial skepticism, Konstas' spirited performance dismantled any plans the Indian team had against him, demonstrating his potential as an entertainer on the field.

In commentary, ex-Australian cricketer Justin Langer noted that while the Indian side did not anticipate such an aggressive approach from Konstas, his execution mirrored the characteristics of elite players who back up bold talk with action. As the Test continues, India remains optimistic about their chances, but Australia maintains the advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024