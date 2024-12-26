Left Menu

Virat Kohli Fined for Physical Altercation in Melbourne Test

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and received a demerit point for inappropriate physical contact during the first day of the Melbourne Test against Australia's debutant. The incident led to a heated exchange and drew criticism from cricket experts.

26-12-2024
The confrontation between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has been penalized with a fine accounting for 20 percent of his match fee and issued a demerit point following an incident on the opening day of the Melbourne Test. Kohli engaged in physical contact with Australia's debut player, shoulder-bumping him after the 10th over, which intensified into a verbal spat.

Match Referee Andy Pycroft laid the charge based on reports from the match officials, including umpires Joel Wilson, Michael Gough, and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid. By accepting the sanction, Kohli avoided a formal hearing. This incident attracted criticism, notably from ex-Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

Ponting expressed his views on Channel Seven, claiming Kohli had intentionally instigated the confrontation. Former India coach Ravi Shastri commented on the incident's severity, while debutant Konstas, who downplayed the encounter, was notable for his dynamic performance against India's top bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Australia's gripping innings saw all top-order players score half-centuries with Steve Smith remaining unbeaten as Jasprit Bumrah emerged as India's key bowler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

