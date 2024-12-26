Left Menu

Corbin Bosch Enters History Books with Stunning Test Debut

Corbin Bosch, a debutant South African bowler, joins an elite group by taking a wicket with his first Test ball in a match against Pakistan. His historic feat in Centurion adds him to a prestigious list of only five South African bowlers achieving this milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:39 IST
Corbin Bosch (Photo: corbinbosch14/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a remarkable debut, Corbin Bosch etched his name in cricket history by becoming only the fifth South African to secure a wicket with the first delivery of his Test career. The milestone was achieved during the series opener against Pakistan at Centurion on Thursday.

Introduced in the 15th over to disrupt Pakistan's opening stand of Saim Ayub and captain Shan Masood, Bosch delivered a pitch-perfect ball. Bowling right after the drinks break, Bosch capitalized on Masood's momentary lapse in concentration. The Pakistan captain misjudged the drive, sending a thick edge straight to Marco Jansen at gully.

With this breakthrough, Bosch joined the ranks of Bert Vogler, Dane Piedt, Hardus Viljoen, and Tshepo Moreki. Notably, 2024 has seen the most such incidents in a single calendar year, with three bowlers taking a wicket on their initial ball. Bosch later added another feather to his cap by dismissing Pakistan's vice-captain, Saud Shakeel, who fell victim to a well-timed delivery that clipped his glove, offering an easy catch to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

