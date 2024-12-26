Simona Halep Shelves Australian Open Plans Amid Injury Concerns

Simona Halep, a former world number one in tennis, has announced her withdrawal from the upcoming 2025 Australian Open owing to persistent knee and shoulder problems. This decision follows her recent participation in the World Tennis League event in Abu Dhabi, where she experienced recurring pain.

The Romanian athlete's return to the tennis court had been highly anticipated after a doping ban imposed in 2022 was reduced earlier this year. She had received a wildcard invitation to the Australian Open qualifying tournament but has opted to delay her season start.

In a heartfelt Instagram message, Halep expressed regret about skipping tournaments in Auckland and Australia, thanking organizers for their understanding. She is now aiming for a return at a home event in Cluj in February, as she continues to recover and get back into form.

