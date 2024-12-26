Left Menu

Simona Halep Shelves Australian Open Plans Amid Injury Concerns

Simona Halep, former world number one, postpones her 2025 tennis season start due to knee and shoulder pain, skipping the Australian Open. Halep's career faced a setback previously due to a doping ban. She plans to return at the Cluj home event in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:49 IST
Simona Halep Shelves Australian Open Plans Amid Injury Concerns
Simona Halep

Simona Halep, a former world number one in tennis, has announced her withdrawal from the upcoming 2025 Australian Open owing to persistent knee and shoulder problems. This decision follows her recent participation in the World Tennis League event in Abu Dhabi, where she experienced recurring pain.

The Romanian athlete's return to the tennis court had been highly anticipated after a doping ban imposed in 2022 was reduced earlier this year. She had received a wildcard invitation to the Australian Open qualifying tournament but has opted to delay her season start.

In a heartfelt Instagram message, Halep expressed regret about skipping tournaments in Auckland and Australia, thanking organizers for their understanding. She is now aiming for a return at a home event in Cluj in February, as she continues to recover and get back into form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024