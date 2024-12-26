Simona Halep Withdraws from Australian Open Qualifying Due to Knee and Shoulder Pain

In a setback to her comeback journey, two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Australian Open qualifying and an Auckland tournament citing knee and shoulder pain. The announcement was made on Thursday, marking another interruption in her return to competitive tennis following a doping suspension.

Halep took to social media to explain her decision, mentioning discussions with her team and acknowledging her reluctance to delay the start of her season. The 33-year-old Romanian indicated she hopes to return at the Transylvania Open in February.

The former world number one was previously granted a wild-card entry for Australian Open qualifying, scheduled to begin January 6, with the main draw starting January 12. Halep has been absent from Grand Slam tournaments since 2022, having missed the last 1.5 years due to her doping case.

