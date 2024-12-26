Left Menu

Simona Halep Withdraws from Australian Open Qualifying Due to Knee and Shoulder Pain

Simona Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion, withdrew from Australian Open qualifying and a tournament in Auckland due to knee and shoulder pain. The Romanian, who has been absent from major competitions due to a doping suspension, plans to start her season at the Transylvania Open in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:32 IST
Simona Halep Withdraws from Australian Open Qualifying Due to Knee and Shoulder Pain
Simona Halep
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a setback to her comeback journey, two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Australian Open qualifying and an Auckland tournament citing knee and shoulder pain. The announcement was made on Thursday, marking another interruption in her return to competitive tennis following a doping suspension.

Halep took to social media to explain her decision, mentioning discussions with her team and acknowledging her reluctance to delay the start of her season. The 33-year-old Romanian indicated she hopes to return at the Transylvania Open in February.

The former world number one was previously granted a wild-card entry for Australian Open qualifying, scheduled to begin January 6, with the main draw starting January 12. Halep has been absent from Grand Slam tournaments since 2022, having missed the last 1.5 years due to her doping case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024