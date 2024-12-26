Left Menu

Debut Delight: South Africa's Bosch Makes Dream Start in Test Cricket

South Africa ended day one of the first test against Pakistan at 82-3, trailing by 129 runs after dismissing Pakistan for 211. Debutant Corbin Bosch took a wicket with his first ball, while Dane Paterson claimed 5-61. Pakistan's bowlers made key early breakthroughs to stifle South Africa's reply.

Updated: 26-12-2024 21:54 IST
Debut Delight: South Africa's Bosch Makes Dream Start in Test Cricket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

PRETORIA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - South Africa fought back strongly against Pakistan on the first day of the opening test. Despite being bowled out for 211 earlier in the day, South Africa's 82-3 effort by the close of play left them trailing by 129 runs.

Corbin Bosch made a sensational start to his test career, dismissing Pakistan captain Shan Masood with his first ball. The debutant ended with figures of 4-63, supported by Dane Paterson, who took 5-61. Together, they dismantled Pakistan's innings, setting a competitive stage for South Africa.

Pakistan's response was formidable, as bowlers Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas claimed wickets to keep the pressure on South Africa. Khurram removed Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton, while Abbas trapped Tristan Stubbs leg before. South Africa's Aiden Markram was left to lead the resistance, unbeaten on 47.

(With inputs from agencies.)

