Cricket Clash: Kohli vs. Konstas Highlights Tensions on the Field

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley stressed the importance of maintaining decorum on the cricket field following a recent altercation involving Indian star Virat Kohli and Australian newcomer Sam Konstas. The incident occurred after the 10th over of Australia's innings in the fourth Test.

Kohli, who initiated the shoulder bump, was charged under Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. He accepted the charges and a fine comprising 20% of his match fee. While speaking to SEN Radio, Hockley commented that any form of physical contact during a match is unacceptable.

Sam Konstas, who was involved in the altercation, downplayed the event, describing the contact as accidental. Hockley praised the young cricketer's mature reaction to the situation, acknowledging the pressure and stakes involved in the series.

