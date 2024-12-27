Australia Dominates Day Two with Strategic Batting

On the second day of the Boxing Day Test against India, Australia showcased a commanding performance by reaching 454 for seven at lunch. Their strategic play set a formidable lead in the match.

Starting at 311 for six, Australia capitalized on their strong position with significant contributions from Steve Smith, who remained unbeaten at 139, marking his 34th Test century, and captain Pat Cummins, who added a sturdy 49 from 63 balls.

India's bowling lineup appeared lackluster, conceding 143 runs within the session and struggling to make significant inroads against the Australian batsmen.

