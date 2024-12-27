Left Menu

Australia Dominates Day Two with Strategic Batting

Australia led strongly on the second day of the Boxing Day Test against India, reaching 454 for seven. Steve Smith's impressive 139 and Pat Cummins' 49 bolstered their position, with India struggling on the bowling front, allowing a significant score in the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2024 07:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 07:08 IST
Australia Dominates Day Two with Strategic Batting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

On the second day of the Boxing Day Test against India, Australia showcased a commanding performance by reaching 454 for seven at lunch. Their strategic play set a formidable lead in the match.

Starting at 311 for six, Australia capitalized on their strong position with significant contributions from Steve Smith, who remained unbeaten at 139, marking his 34th Test century, and captain Pat Cummins, who added a sturdy 49 from 63 balls.

India's bowling lineup appeared lackluster, conceding 143 runs within the session and struggling to make significant inroads against the Australian batsmen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024