Australia's Resilient Innings at Melbourne

Australia was bowled out for 474 in their first innings after lunch on day two of the fourth test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first after winning the toss, in a series currently tied at 1-1.

Australia was dismissed for 474 runs in their first innings after lunch on the second day of the fourth test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, had won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the strategy for the day.

The ongoing five-test series stands at a 1-1 stalemate, adding intensity to the Melbourne match.

