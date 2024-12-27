Left Menu

Smith's Stellar Century Puts Australia Ahead in Melbourne Test

Australia tightened their grip on the fourth Test against India at Melbourne as Steve Smith's century and Pat Cummins' early strikes dominated the play. By the end of day two's second session, India was 51/2, trailing by 423 runs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal holding fort at 23 not out.

Pat Cummins celebrating a wicket. (Photo- ICC X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Australia's batting prowess was on full display at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne led the charge. The duo's impressive partnership, complemented by Pat Cummins' crucial early wickets, positioned the hosts advantageously against their Indian rivals.

Australia resumed at 454/7 with Smith and Mitchell Starc at the crease. Despite losing Starc and then Smith shortly after, they managed an impressive total of 474. Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded India's bowling efforts, capturing four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja took three.

The Indian innings started shakily. After losing Rohit Sharma early, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal worked to stabilize their innings. Cummins struck again just before the session ended, removing Rahul for 24 and leaving India trailing significantly with a score of 51/2.

