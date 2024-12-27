Gauff Gambles on Team Play at United Cup

World number three Coco Gauff has opted to begin her season at the United Cup rather than her usual favorite, Auckland, pursuing higher competition levels and the team dynamic. The 20-year-old is part of the U.S. side at the event between December 27 and January 5 in Perth and Sydney.

Gauff, a two-time Auckland tournament champion and the reigning 2023 U.S. Open winner, expressed her reasons to reporters. She explained that participating in a higher-level, mixed team event was appealing, especially after enjoying the camaraderie at the Paris Olympics. The solo nature of the season made her crave a refreshing change.

The focus for Gauff and her team remains on performing well at the Australian Open. The $10 million United Cup sees the U.S. squad match up against Canada and Croatia, as she looks to better her past semi-final standing in the upcoming Australian Open starting January 12.

