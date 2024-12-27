Left Menu

Dramatic Day in Fourth Test as Jaiswal Shines Amidst Wickets

On day two of the fourth Test, India reached 164/5, trailing Australia by 310 runs. After a shaky start, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli stabilized India's innings with a crucial 102-run partnership. Australia's Steve Smith scored his 34th Test century. India's Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja took pivotal wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:43 IST
India found themselves in challenging territory on the second day of the fourth Test, closing at 164/5 and trailing Australia by 310 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma departed early for a meager 3 runs, adding to India's struggles.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Virat Kohli (36) came to the rescue with a substantial partnership of 102 runs, bringing some stability before Jaiswal's dismissive run-out due to a mix-up with Kohli, who was caught behind shortly after.

Australia, having been bowled out after lunch, had Steve Smith to thank for reaching 474, with his notable 34th Test century. Among the Indian bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah picked up 4 wickets while Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3, making crucial breakthroughs at key moments.

