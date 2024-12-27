Dramatic Day in Fourth Test as Jaiswal Shines Amidst Wickets

India found themselves in challenging territory on the second day of the fourth Test, closing at 164/5 and trailing Australia by 310 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma departed early for a meager 3 runs, adding to India's struggles.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Virat Kohli (36) came to the rescue with a substantial partnership of 102 runs, bringing some stability before Jaiswal's dismissive run-out due to a mix-up with Kohli, who was caught behind shortly after.

Australia, having been bowled out after lunch, had Steve Smith to thank for reaching 474, with his notable 34th Test century. Among the Indian bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah picked up 4 wickets while Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3, making crucial breakthroughs at key moments.

