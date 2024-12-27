Left Menu

Harmanpreet Singh Leads Soorma Hockey Club into New Era

Double Olympic bronze medalist Harmanpreet Singh has been appointed captain of Soorma Hockey Club for the forthcoming Hockey India League season, expressing excitement to lead a team rich in experience and ambition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:51 IST
Soorma Hockey Club team (Image: Soorma Hockey Club/HIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for hockey enthusiasts, Soorma Hockey Club has tapped double Olympic bronze medalist Harmanpreet Singh to steer the helm as captain for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League. Singh, renowned for his powerful drag flicking and strategic brilliance, holds the illustrious title of two-time FIH Best Player of the Year.

Expressing his eagerness, Singh commented, "Leading this phenomenal team and representing the Punjab and Haryana region is both a privilege and honor." The ace aims to leverage the intense camaraderie fostered during a successful pre-season at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Chandigarh, noting, "We have a formidable squad, blending long-standing chemistry with fresh and seasoned international talent. Our singular focus is on claiming the coveted trophy."

Jeroen Baart, the discerning head coach, endorsed Singh's appointment, lauding his seasoned leadership as the Indian Men's Hockey Team captain. The squad's robust lineup includes Indian stalwarts Vivek Sagar Prasad and Gurjant Singh alongside global figures like Australian Jeremy Hayward and Belgian Victor Wegnez. The club is set to open its inaugural campaign on December 29, 2024, facing Tamil Nadu Dragons at Rourkela's Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

