Steve Smith: From Run Drought to Test Triumph

Australian batting icon Steve Smith was aware he wasn't scoring runs, yet remained assured he wasn't out of form. Smith, who recently notched up back-to-back Test centuries against India, has found his rhythm again after an 18-month dry spell.

Smith matched the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's world record of 34 Test centuries after securing his 33rd century in Brisbane, followed by another on the second day of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. When queried about how he managed during the lean period, Smith explained he always felt he was hitting well even when runs eluded him, illustrating a clear distinction between being out of form and out of runs.

The seasoned batsman emphasized the importance of faith and trust in one's game. Smith is on track to reach 10,000 Test runs before the five-match series against India concludes. He acknowledged that good fortune plays a vital role, especially on challenging wickets. On the second day, Smith's partnership with Pat Cummins captured the momentum back from the opposition despite no pre-planned strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)